Real Madrid to sell one of two prominent players this summer

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, and soon, there will be a total of four new additions to Xabi Alonso’s squad. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are with the squad for the Club World Cup, and later in the summer, they are expected to be joined by Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.

Real Madrid to make big sale later this summer

This business has been exciting for Real Madrid supporters, but it also means that a big sale will be needed in order to balance the books, as revealed by Javi Herráez to Cadena SER.

“Someone will leave. What happened last season is something that has never happened. The fact that Kylian Mbappé arrived and then no one left had never happened before. If we make a quick compilation of players who have left when another has arrived, we find cases like that of Di María, who was a great player, but who left the club because James Rodríguez arrived. Also that of Mesut Özil, who left when Gareth Bale arrived in the team.

“This has always been the case except last year, when Mbappé arrived and no one left. This year someone has to come out. And not just one player, but one or two others, because with what you save from the chips of players like Lucas Vázquez or Modric, I don’t even count Vallejo anymore, it’s not worth it. Therefore, someone has to come out.”

Sale will be between two candidates

According to the report, one of two big players will leave Real Madrid this summer: Rodrygo Goes or Eduardo Camavinga. The former has been strongly linked with a move away, with the likes of Arsenal said to be very interested in signing him. He is the favourite to go, especially with Arda Guler set for a more prominent role, as well as Mastantuono’s arrival.

Camavinga would be a surprise departure, although his struggles over the 12 months have caused concern at Real Madrid. As such, he could be moved on – especially if another central midfielder arrives later in the summer.