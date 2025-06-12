Premier League ownership advancing in takeover of La Liga side

Espanyol have had a tricky season back in Spain’s top flight, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season. The seemingly imminent departure of star goalkeeper Joan Garcia to rivals Barcelona was not the start to the summer that they were hoping for either. However there is a potentially brighter future on the horizon for Los Pericos.

That could come in the form of Alan Pace and ALK Capital. The American owner and his investment group are in charge at Burnley, and as per La Grada, are in talks to purchase Espanyol. Sport say that negotiations are advanced and a deal is close to being done with the Rastar Group, headed by Chen Yansheng.

Deal in the works for six months

Pace is the co-owner of ALK Capital, and previously was a majority shareholder at Real Salt Lake City in Major League Soccer. More recently, ALK Capital purchased an 87% stake in Premier League side Burnley. Since they have overseen two relegations and two promotions to England’s top division, and will begin next season in the Premier League again.

Talks began in early 2025, and ALK Capital have already done the due diligence part of the process. Chen has promised to inject €38m through a capital increase this June, and after this is completed, a deal in the region of €190m is expected to be completed for the Catalan club. The next board meeting is scheduled for the 27th of June, when the purchase could be approved.

Espanyol could become jewel in crown for ALK Capital

The Catalan daily explain that Pace believes that Espanyol can compete to be the best side below La Liga’s top three, and intends to make them a perennial contender for European football. That ambition includes funneling the majority of their funds to invest towards Espanyol.

Pericos would no doubt be delighted to see the back of Chen and the Rastar Group, after more than a decade that has resulted in one European qualification and two relegations. However they will be cautious, as the Chinese owners arrived with similar ambitions.