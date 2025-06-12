Liverpool open door to negotiations with Barcelona for Luis Diaz – report

Barcelona continue to pursue Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, in spite of the obvious obstacles in the way of doing a deal. However one of the barriers may be lifting for the Blaugrana.

Diaz has been identified as the priority for Barcelona, with Director of Football Deco doing little to hide his admiration for the Colombian winger. However Liverpool leaked that they had rejected an approach from Barcelona, and had no intention of negotiating for the 28-year-old. Even so, this was taken as a negotiation tactic by the Reds.

Liverpool supposedly open to negotiating for Diaz

According to Catalan paper Sport, Liverpool are now open to discussing a deal for Diaz. He is reportedly thinking about playing for Barcelona next summer, his primary choice, and has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, despite significant interest. He has two years left on his contract, and there has no been no progress on a contract renewal, with Diaz angling for a move to Barcelona.

Supposedly Liverpool have agreed, with the player, to allow Diaz out the door were an offer in excess of €60m to arrive, despite their asking price of €85m. Liverpool have opened the door to discussions though, in part due to it making sense to cash in on him, and in part due to their other transfer dealings.

Further obstacles to Diaz deal

Those dealings include a deal for Florian Wirtz, which will be well in excess of €100m, and a move for one of Alexander Isak or Bradley Barcola. Liverpool will be hoping to raise funds to pull off these moves, and if they do go through, then Diaz will also slide down the pecking order – motives to allow Diaz to leave.

Guille Fernández is scheduled to go on the pre-season tour in Asia. He wants to prove his worth to Flick and will discuss his future with him afterwards. @monfortcarlos, @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile Barcelona will also need to jump through some hoops to sign Diaz. Primarily, they must move back within their salary limit, and orchestrate exits for the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena and Ansu Fati. The feeling is that they may also need another major sale to pull off the Diaz deal.