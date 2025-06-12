Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could have seen his international career come to an end this week, but it will now continue for a little while longer after winning a battle of wits against his manager.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Lewandowski would not consider playing for Poland again whilst Michal Probierz remained in charge. It came after the pair fell out over the veteran’s decision to avoid being selected for this month’s international fixtures, which was not well-received by the manager.

Poland head coach resigns after Robert Lewandowski spat

Lewandowski publicly called out Probierz in the aftermath of this, and this has led to a battle inside the Polish FA. And it is one that the Barcelona man has emerged as the victor, with it being confirmed (via Sport) that the head coach has taken the decision to resign from his position.

Probierz released a statement via the Polish FA confirming the news.

“I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach. Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour of my life.

“I would like to thank all my co-workers, employees of the Polish Football Association. I could always count on you. Thank you for trusting the president and board of the Polish Football Association. Of course, I would like to thank all the footballers, whom I had the pleasure of meeting on this path. I will keep my fingers crossed for all of you, because the national team is our common national asset. I would also like to thank our wonderful fans. You are with us through thick and thin. Wherever the national team played, your support was heard.”

Lewandowski’s decision to not join up with Poland would have been one that Barcelona appreciated, although the drama that has followed was not ideal. Nevertheless, it is a chapter that is now over.