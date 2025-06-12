Barcelona Director of Football Deco has seemingly set out his stall for this summer, with only the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi considered ‘essential’ going forward. The Blaugrana are otherwise open to at least listening to offers for the rest of his squad, and one of those attracting interest is left-back Gerard Martin.

The 23-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Hansi Flick’s senior squad this season, providing an alternative to Alejandro Balde. Although he was restricted to opportunities when Balde needed a rest or was injured, Martin did surprise people with his development this season.

Barcelona open to cashing in on Martin

In the last week, it has emerged that several Premier League sides are interested in Martin. Wolves, Bournemouth and West Ham United have all been linked to him, and Barcelona are willing to listen to an offer in the region of €12m for him. As such, they have already begun looking at potential alternatives should a sale for Martin go through.

Martin responds to speculation on future

However speaking to Jijantes, Martin had the following to say surrounding his future.

“I don’t know, these are things that come out. I am happy with my season, and focused on Barcelona. I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m relaxed.”

🎥 IMAGEN @JijantesFC Gerard Martín llega a Barcelona tras abandonar el europeo sub-21 y manda un mensaje claro sobre su futuro: “Estoy contento con mi temporada, centrado en el Barça y no pienso otra cosa, estoy tranquilo”. 🎙️ @Guillembp01 pic.twitter.com/q1hi6ga9wS — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 12, 2025

Martin out of under-21 Euros tournament

It is worth noting that this season Martin signed a new deal with the club until 2028, although many interpreted that as a move to ensure Barcelona had control over his future. Any sale with more time left on his contract increases his value.

Hansi Flick will call up Ibrahim Diarra for pre-season. The coach wants to see the 18-year-old Malian striker from up close. @tomasandreu68, @monfortcarlos pic.twitter.com/PLdm62uGbQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 12, 2025

The comments made by Martin were at Barcelona airport, after he had returned from Slovakia. On Wednesday night, Martin had been involved with Spain’s under-21 side, but after fracturing his hand, flew back to Barcelona for surgery. He will miss the rest of the tournament, but MD (via Sempre Barca) say he should be fully fit by the time preseason comes around on the 13th of July.