Sevilla are still looking for a new manager, nearly three weeks after the end of the season and the departure of interim choice Joaquin Caparros. New Sporting Director Antonio Cordon has arrived, but he will not be able to bring in his first choice candidate to take over as manager.

Los Nervionenses had been closely linked with Getafe’s Jose Bordalas, but President Angel Torres has declared he will remain at the club for next season. Departing Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil had been cited as the top choice, and reportedly a deal had been agreed with the Basque manager, but it appears a deal is now off the table.

Alguacil talks breakdown

Despite reports that a deal had been agreed for Alguacil to head to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Matteo Moretto was the first to break the news that the deal would not be going ahead. MD say that the latest conversations with Cordon had cooled the interest in a move. Diario AS say that Alguacil found the prospect of coaching Sevilla was appealing, but that ‘they didn’t make it easy for him at all’.

Imanol Alguacil no será el próximo entrenador del Sevilla. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 11, 2025

Sevilla in talks with new option

Sevilla have now made a move for new option, Argentine manager Matias Almeyda of AEK Athens. ‘The little tractor’ as he is nicknamed in his home country is keen on joining the club, and talks are already underway for him to come into the club. Bordalas is no longer an option on the table.

As a player, he was at one point the most expensive player in their history, and as a manager, he has developed a career with Banfield, San Diego Earthquakes, Chivas and AEK, winning trophies for the latter two. Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus is also a candidate, but Almeyda appears to be the top choice.