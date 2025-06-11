Real Madrid have only made two signings so far this summer, but already Xabi Alonso is planning on two more arrivals before next season. The Basque manager already has a starting XI for next season in mind too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen have been officially announced as new signings already, and Cadena SER that Alonso is planning to have both in his starting line-up. That is also the case for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, and River Plate’s rising star Franco Mastantuono. Los Blancos are in negotiations for both, and although they were hoping to sign Carreras before the Club World Cup, both he and Mastantuono will play for their current clubs.

Alonso’s Real Madrid starting XI

Although this clearly will not be the case for the Club World Cup, Alonso has a starting XI in mind. Thibaut Courtois will be in goal, and Antonio Rudiger and Carreras will join Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen in a new-look back four. In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and most surprisingly Mastantuono are in his plans, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

Mastantuono and Carreras deals

It would be a gutsy choice from Alonso were he to begin counting on Mastantuono from the start. The 17-year-old has never played outside of Latin America, and has only this season grabbed a regular starting spot for River plate. Los Blancos are negotiating terms with River, and a deal has been tied up for Mastantuono, with River demanding €45m.

Similarly, Benfica have been adamant that Real Madrid must pay the €50m release clause for Carreras, albeit they are also willing to negotiate on payment plans.

Losers from Xabi Alonso’s proposed starting XI

It certainly leaves a number of players with their future up in the air. David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all appear to be secondary choices for Alonso after glorious careers. In addition, the message to the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Arda Guler would be clear if Mastantuono were to overhaul them so quickly.