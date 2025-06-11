Barcelona have made little secret of the fact that they are pursuing Luis Diaz this summer as their top target. The Colombian winger has been picked out by Director of Football Deco and manager Hansi Flick as the ideal recruit this summer, and they are supposedly in contact with his camp trying to advance a move.

It is fair to say it has been met with some scepticism, given Barcelona had the most productive front three in European football last season in Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. Were Diaz a quintessential number nine, the move might be easier to understand, but spending big on a player that theoretically would compete with Raphinha for a place has raised eyebrows.

On Tuesday night, Diaz made it clear just why Deco is so keen on him though. Colombian drew 1-1 with Argentina in Buenos Aires in the South-American World Cup qualifiers, and the scoring was opened in the 23rd minute with a brilliant run from the 28-year-old.

Liverpool not looking to sell Diaz

Barcelona have had an approach rebuffed by Liverpool last week, something that was leaked to the press. They are not looking to sell Diaz, and would only consider offers of around €90-100m seemingly. Even so, Barcelona are reportedly unfazed by that stance, and see it as a negotiation tactic.

Barcelona alternatives to Diaz

Barcelona have been looking at alternatives to Diaz though, should their pursuit fail. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is supposedly keen to wait it out for a move to Catalonia, and take a major wage cut.

The possible signing of Ivan Perišić has nothing to do with the priority signing of Luis Díaz. Both could arrive. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 11, 2025

The more recent alternative, and most surprising, is veteran winger Ivan Perisic. Hansi Flick worked with the 36-year-old at Bayern Munich and reportedly feels he could be useful in various positions – he would be able to arrive on a free transfer.