Sevilla agree deal with manager after insistence from new sporting director

Sevilla have reportedly reached a deal with Imanol Alguacil to take over as their new manager for next season. Los Nervionenses were looking for a permanent answer after six managers in the last two years, and the exit of interim Head Coach Joaquin Caparros.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas was firmly in the running after Caparros left, but Alguacil’s name quickly became a frontrunner. Last week Sevilla appointed Antonio Cordon, former Real Betis Sporting Director, to replace Victor Orta, and his favourite for the job was Alguacil.

Alguacil takes first job outside of Donostia-San Sebastian

Fernando Serrano reports that the deal has been sealed with Alguacil and Sevilla will sign him to a three-year contract. Cordon was pushing for his signature, and Alguacil will now be the face of a new dawn at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until 2028. The idea is that Alguacil can provide stability and continuity to a Sevilla that have had six managers in the last two seasons.

Alguacil will be able to call upon his usual coaching staff, including former assistant Mikel Labaka, and his task includes a strong focus on reviving the at one time renowned Sevilla academy production line. He also had offers from Saudi Arabia and Portugal, but Alguacil has taken on the challenge of rehabilitating Sevilla.

Antonio Cordon did a good job at Real Betis.
Cordon and Alguacil: two architects for European rivals

Cordon has a strong history in recruitment at Villarreal and city rivals Betis, working on a minimal budget that requires sales. Similarly, Alguacil managed to secure European football for La Real in every full season but his final year without major investment, and operating at a profit. The task will be similar at Sevilla, but with a very real possibility that they will be forced to sell their best players from a side that finished just one point above the relegation zone.

