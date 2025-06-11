Real Madrid may be without new signing until 2026

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, with two confirmed additions to Xabi Alonso’s squad: Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. A third will be finalised soon, although there is a chance that the player in question does not officially join until next year.

In the last few days, it has been reported that Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Franco Mastanuono from River Plate. The 17-year-old sensation will not play for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, despite previous hopes, but the expectation has been that he will join later in the summer when he officially turns 18.

But despite this having been reported by Fabrizio Romano, there is a chance that Mastantuono does not make the move to his new club until 2026.

River Plate hope to keep Franco Mastantuono for rest of 2025

As reported by Diario AS, River are desperate to ensure that Mastantuono remains at the club for the rest of their season, which could conclude in November/December with a possible Copa Libertadores final. They will appeal to the player and also Real Madrid in an attempt to get what they want. This stance was confirmed by the club’s president, Jorge Brito.

“If the player decides to leave, he goes and executes the clause, there is not much to do. We must respect the contract we have, defend the interests of the club to the last penny and try to retain the player as much as possible…”

Mastantuono is willing to remain in Argentina

Mastantuono is believed to be willing to remain at River until the end of 2025, although he would equally welcome the chance to join Real Madrid at the earliest possible opportunity. For now, it is unclear where he will be playing come August.