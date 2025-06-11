Real Madrid are having their busiest summer in some time, and that extends to their Castilla side. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for a forward this summer, albeit it is low on their list of priorities, but they are searching for a new young talent to lead the line for their Castilla side.

It appears all but certain that Gonzalo Garcia Torres will move on this summer, as he looks to continue his progression. With little sign of an opportunity in the first team in the offing, he seems likely to depart the club in a sale. As such, Real Madrid are on the hunt to replace the man who this season equalled the goals record in one season for Castilla, striking 25 times in Primera RFEF.

Real Madrid interested in Christian Kofane

According to Rodra, Los Blancos have made Cameroonian teenager Christian Kofane their top target for the spot. The 18-year-old arrived at Albacete midway through this season from AS Nylon in Cameroon, scoring eight goals and providing an assist in 20 appearances. The imposing target man looks an impressive prospect already.

However they are not alone in that pursuit, and despite having a €5m release clause, Los Blancos are not in pole position for his signature. Real Betis and Sevilla have shown interest, but it is Bayer Leverkusen who are set on paying said clause.

®️ El Real Madrid lleva meses interesado en Kofane Delantero del Albacete, objetivo nº1 para reforzar al Castilla Sin embargo, parece que el Leverkusen es el club que se ha decidido a pagar su cláusula (5M) El Madrid ya baraja otras opciones, y han preguntado tb por Etta Eyong — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) June 11, 2025

Villarreal talent also on Real Madrid radar

Interestingly, the next target that Real Madrid are looking at is also from Cameroon. Rodra continues on to say that Los Blancos have enquired about Villarreal forward Etta Eyong. The 21-year-old scored 19 goals and gave six assists for Villarreal B this season, and after making five appearances for the senior side, crucially grabbed a winner for the Yellow Submarine against Girona late in the season.