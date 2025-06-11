Real Madrid start their 2025 Club World Cup adventure next week when they take on Al Hilal in the United States. There is an air of optimism surrounding the club after the arrivals of Xabi Alonso, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Los Blancos will hope things continue to improve during the tournament.

Jude Bellingham previews 2025 Club World Cup

As per Marca, Jude Bellingham has previewed the competition from a Real Madrid perspective. He is keen for success in this summer’s competition.

“It’s very exciting. The atmosphere is different on a pre-season tour, the games are different and sometimes you get the feeling that you’re doing the same old thing. I’m sure we’ll try to keep in mind that we’ve had a long season and that there will be time to enjoy our rest time and assimilate the experience of the culture and things like that, but the most important thing, as always, is football, and I hope we try to win.”

“Any trophy is important, and the other 31 teams are there on their own merits, based on their achievements in their respective regions, so for me it’s a very important thing, it’s a chance to win another title and a new competition, and that’s not something we take lightly, So it’s history, and I’ve said before that there aren’t many things that can be done at this club that haven’t been done before, so it’s good to have a new opportunity.”

Thibaut Courtois is also optimistic

Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois also gave his thoughts ahead of the tournament starting in the coming days.

“We always go to tournaments to win, and we are probably one of the favourites. We want to play to win. We are going to do everything possible to go as far as possible.

“I hope there are a lot of fans and different cultures. Anyway, in the United States they tend to like sports, which is where we play friendlies every year in the summer. I hope they will be encouraged by the Club World Cup and the FIFA World Cup next year. I’m looking forward to it. The club and the fans are waiting for him. We play every year to win all the trophies. You have that pressure, and winning trophies is obviously a source of adrenaline that you want to keep feeling constantly. I think you want to keep winning every year, and that’s why you consistently play at a high level, because that’s what is expected.”