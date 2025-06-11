Real Madrid confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold squad number after No.66 ban

Real Madrid have already confirmed the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and soon, he will be unveiled as the club’s latest signing. And ahead of this, his squad number has now been revealed.

Alexander-Arnold will be unveiled by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez before he and his teammates jet off to the United States for this summer’s Club World Cup. But upon making the move, it has been confirmed that the England international will not be able to wear the No.66 jersey that he has become synonymous with from his time at Liverpool.

La Liga rules state that first team players can only wear numbers 1-25, which means that it will be a new back-of-shirt feeling for Alexander-Arnold. And it has now been made known that he will wear on the back of his new white jersey.

Real Madrid confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold’s squad number

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad list for the 2025 Club World Cup, and in doing so, they also revealed the squad number that every player will wear. Fellow new signing Dean Huijsen has already been confirmed as the club’s new number 24, and it has now been revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will adorn 12 on his jersey.

The number, which was made more famous by Marcelo Vieira during his spell at Real Madrid, has been vacant since last summer. Eduardo Camavinga had previously worn it, but he moved to the number six in 2024 following the then-departure of Nacho Fernandez.

🚨🏆 Real Madrid's squad list for the Club World Cup + official shirt numbers of the players. pic.twitter.com/7VBSAXKQgA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 11, 2025

It will be an odd look to see Alexander-Arnold without the No.66 on his back at club level, but a summer move marks a new start at a new club – and also a new squad number. It will be interesting to see how he gets on during his time at Real Madrid, starting with the Club World Cup this summer.