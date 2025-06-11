Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is once again the centre of attention in Bilbao going into the summer, with the 22-year-old a target for some of Europe’s top sides. The Basque star turned down a move to Barcelona last summer, but it may be more difficult for Los Leones to retain him this summer.

Williams has a deal until 2027, and a €58m release clause, but Athletic have now opened talks with him in a bid to get a contract extension done. They are also keen to raise his release clause, with the interest in him suggesting that most of Europe’s elite feeling it is value for money.

Nico Williams opens door to Athletic exit

Recent reports have put Bayern Munich at the forefront of the race for Williams, with the Bavarian giants supposedly making him their top target for their wide positions this summer. Florian Plettenberg reports that transfer chiefs Max Eberl and Christian Freund are in talks with his agents over a potential move.

The release clause will be no issue, and his salary demands are around €20m per annum gross (€10m net in Spain). Talks are in the initial stages and they are yet to reach a deal, but crucially, Williams has made it clear to Bayern that he can picture a move to Munich, something that did not happen during Barcelona’s pursuit of the Spain international last summer.

🚨🆕 Nico #Williams has now signalled to FC Bayern that he can very well imagine a move to Munich. That’s why Eber/Freund are continuing talks with his management. There has also been a meeting. The release clause is set at €60–65 million. His salary demands are around €20… pic.twitter.com/lRU6e4ry8d — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2025

Bayern also hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, but the Champions League holders do not have any intention of letting him go.

Premier League interest in Williams

There is also interest from Chelsea and Arsenal in Williams, while most sources seem to agree Barcelona have moved on from him. Previously it has always been noted that Williams would be a fan of a move to the Premier League, but more recently, there have been claims that he is reluctant to head to England.