Most valuable defender in the world sits university entry exam

Barcelona have no shortage of impressive young achievers, with Lamine Yamal leading a generation of youngsters at Camp Nou. However shortly behind him is Pau Cubarsi, who only turned 18 this summer, and already has four trophies to his name.

Cubarsi broke into the side several months after Lamine Yamal in January of last season under Xavi Hernandez, and has rarely left the starting team since. Last summer he narrowly missed out on the Euro 2024 squad, but did pick up a gold medal at the Olympics with Spain instead.

Cubarsi to sit university entry exams in Barcelona

While most of his teammates are heading off for holidays in Ibiza, Cubarsi will be stuck in a stuffy classroom though. That is according to Cadena SER. It made headlines last summer when Lamine Yamal was sitting his school exams during Euro 2024, and Cubarsi has also had to base his studies around his football schedule this year.

This summer he will set the university entry exam at UA Barcelona, as he seeks to get into a business and economics class next year, having completed his school studies. It is noted that he will do so as the most valuable central defender in world football alongside Alessandro Bastoni and William Saliba according to Transfermarkt’s valuations. The German website value the trio at €80m.

Strong second season for Cubarsi

The teenage defender asserted himself as the de facto starter alongside Inigo Martinez. Although he did make some errors at various points, Cubarsi was at no point questioned by manager Hansi Flick, and played 56 times for the Blaugrana, also grabbing four assist and his first goal as Barcelona romped to a domestic treble of the Spanish Supercup, Copa del Rey and La Liga. Cubarsi is in the running for the Golden Boy award this year.

More difficult season next year?

As noted, Cubarsi was a guaranteed starter this year and performed well, but he will face increased competition this coming season in all likelihood. Flick has told the press to expect better from Ronald Araujo next year, who will compete for a spot, as will Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia provided both remain at the club. Both impressed late on in the season.