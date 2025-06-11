Mainstay in Barcelona staff in precarious position due to relationship with star player

Barcelona have started off their summer in typically bombastic fashion, making a move for a new goalkeeper, and in the process, seemingly pushing out goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. If the German were to exit the club, then it could have consequences for one of the longest-serving members of the Barcelona staff.

Ter Stegen is reportedly furious with Barcelona, feeling he has been blindsided by the club in an attempt to force him towards the exit door. Just last month ter Stegen was all set to return to the number spot next season after a season fraught with injury. However their pursuit of Joan Garcia appears to open the door to situation in which he is no longer the starting goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen future uncertain

There is little doubt that Barcelona would benefit from a departure for ter Stegen were Garcia to come through the door, if they do intend to replace him. So far the word is that ter Stegen intends to fight for his place, and he has not heard anything from the club, but there is certainly a doubt over whether he would be willing to accept a back-up role.

Jose Ramon de la Fuente future linked

If ter Stegen does depart, it could have consequences for the future of goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente. Diario AS say that one of the stipulations in ter Stegen’s contract is that de la Fuente remains at the club, and were the German to depart, then de la Fuente could follow him. It is worth noting that ex-Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic arrived with manager Hansi Flick, but ended up as part of the technical staff after it was established de la Fuente would continue.

Breaking: There's been a last-minute change in Joan García's contract at Barça. Instead of signing until 2030, he'll now commit until 2031. The extra year suits Barça for amortization purposes, and the goalkeeper's conditions have been improved. All parties are satisfied.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 11, 2025

Flick view could be crucial

The 63-year-old coach has been in his position for the past 13 years, arriving under Tito Vilanova. He has been a long-term part of the furniture at Barcelona. One thing that could work in his favour is a seemingly good relationship with Flick. The German coach has spoken positively about ‘Dela’ in various press conferences, and about his help in the adaptation process when he arrived at Barcelona.