A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Alaves

Abdel Abqar, Kike Garcia and Aleksandar Sedlar are all set to leave on a free transfers. Garcia is due to sign with Espanyol.

Atletico Madrid

While fans might have been hoping for the likes of Johnny Cardoso or Alex Baena, Atletico have wrapped up deals to make loan moves for Clement Lenglet and Juan Musso permanent ahead of the Club World Cup. Meanwhile goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan has returned from his loan move to Sassuolo.

There has also been talk that defender Jose Maria Gimenez could leave the club, with interest from Saudi Arabia. Diario AS assure that two figures are standing in the way of a deal: President Enrique Cerezo and Gimenez himself, who do do not want him to leave.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have addressed their goalkeeping issues, bringing in Romanian international Ionut Radu on a four-year deal. He arrives on a free from Venezia.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Ionuț Radu, novo xogador do RC Celta! O gardameta romanés asina 4 tempadas. Bine ai venit! 🇷🇴 — RC Celta (@RCCelta) June 9, 2025

Winger Miguel Rodriguez has moved to Utrecht for a fee of €1.25m, while Jailson, Vicente Guaita and Javier Manquillo will all leave at the end of their deals. Alfon Gonzalez has a pre-contract agreed with Sevilla.

Elche

Elche have been confirmed as the second side promoted to La Liga, and have handed manager Eder Sarabia a new two-year contract until 2027.

Espanyol

Espanyol have decided not to offer new deals to veterans Sergi Gomez, Alvaro Aguado and Brian Olivan. Going the other way, 22-year-old defender Hugo Perez has arrived on a free from Villarreal, as is the case for Marcos Fernandez, who comes in from Real Betis.

Left-back Jose Salinas, who has played a key role in Elche’s promotion, is to sign a deal with Los Pericos, as per Relevo.

Getafe

Getafe have made a loan move for Real Betis forward Juanmi permanent, paying €1.2m for the 32-year-old forward. He made 14 appearances on loan this season. Allan Nyom and Juan Bernat have left on free transfers.

Girona

Long-time club captain Juanpe will leave the club when his deal expires, after nine years at the club.

Osasuna

Osasuna will bid farewell to their longest-serving player Unai Garcia at the end of his contract. Pablo Ibanez, Ruben Pena and Jose Arnaiz will not receive new contracts either.

Rayo Vallecano

Forward Sergi Guardiola has left Rayo Vallecano on a free to join Cordoba. He made 19 appearances, and scored once this season. Joni Montiel and Aridane Hernandez will also leave after their contracts end this summer.

RCD Mallorca

Playmaker Robert Navarro will leave at the end of his contract, and is expected to join Athletic Club on a free.

Real Betis

Real Betis have made a move for central defender Natan permanent, after a season on loan from Napoli. The Italian side confirmed that Betis had exercised their €9m buy option on the Brazilian, after making 52 appearances, scoring twice and assisting twice. He has signed a five-year deal with Betis.

El Chiringuito report that Junior Firpo is in talks with Betis over a three-year deal, as he looks to leave Leeds United on a free.

🟢🔜 El Betis avanza en la llegada de Junior Firpo. 👉 El club le ha ofrecido al dominicano un contrato de 3 temporadas y ambas partes se encuentran en negociaciones. ℹ️ @marcosbenito9 @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/u0os8E4EAE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 10, 2025

Sevilla

Sevilla have reportedly reached an agreement to bring in Imanol Alguacil their new manager. Meanwhile Suso will leave on a free transfer after not being offered a new deal.

Valencia

Valencia have made their first signing of the summer, bringing in forward Dani Raba on a free from Leganes. He has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Villarreal

Villarreal have sold forward Andres Ferrari to Belgian team Sint-Truiden for a fee of €2.5m. The 22-year-old arrived for the same fee two years ago, but only ever appeared for Villarreal B, spending this season on loan at the Sint-Truiden.