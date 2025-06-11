La Liga side planning move for Liverpool outcast if top choice fails

Real Betis and Antony was one of the great romances of this season, with the Brazilian falling in love with life in Seville, and Los Verdiblancos adopting him as their own – ‘Antonio de Triana’. The Manchester United loanee penned a heartfelt love letter to Betis on his departure, but there is faint hope that they could bring him back next season.

United are desperate to cash in on Antony, and are looking for around €40m to part with the player they spent €95m on from Ajax. That is their top priority, and they have held regular conversations with the Red Devils, in hope of a second loan move. Ultimately though, it hinges on United ceding to their economic capacity, and no other team coming in with a bid that Antony and United find acceptable.

Real Betis making alternative plans to Antony

There is an acknowledgement that the deal is difficult at the Benito Villamarin, and even if he is their top choice, Betis are making alternative plans. Sources close to Football España have been informed that Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is one of their preferred options if talks for Antony fail. They have contacted Chiesa’s camp to enquire about his situation, and would consider another loan move for the Italian.

Interest from Serie A sides

However there is interest in Chiesa looking to try and repatriate Chiesa. AC Milan are in talks over personal terms with Chiesa, and Napoli also have him on their shortlist. From his point of view, Chiesa will prioritise a move that will provide him with game time to relaunch his career.

Betis may have credit from Antony move

Real Betis may well be able to use the Antony success story to sell a move to Chiesa and Liverpool if indeed they do go for him. Following on from the cases of Isco, Giovani Lo Celso and Antony, among countless others, Manuel Pellegrini has shown he can revitalise attacking talent.