Barcelona to avoid repeat of high-profile issue for 2025-26 season

Barcelona may find it difficult to make signings this summer due to their well-documented financial problems, and any player that does join could face similar issues to the one that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor dealt with during the 2024-25 season.

Olmo and Victor both joined Barcelona last summer from RB Leipzig and Girona respectively, but both were only registered until the 31st of December. And when the Catalan club failed to secure renewals by this date, they were both de-registered at the start of January. However, this was only the case for about a week before the Higher Sports Council (CSD) issued a precautionary measure for the pair to be allowed to play again.

CSD ruling on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor is still in effect

La Liga challenged this ruling, but in the end, a final decision ruled that Olmo and Victor were allowed to remain registered for the rest of the season. And as per MD, that is currently still active.

As such, Barcelona would have no problems in having Olmo and Victor available for next season, given that they will not be de-registered over the summer. The CSD ruling is still in effect, but that could change if the National Court were to accept La Liga’s precautionary measures, or if they were to rule against the club on the matter.

At this stage, this is only likely to affect Olmo. It is expected that Victor will leave Barcelona, either on loan or a permanent deal. In recent weeks, a number of La Liga clubs have expressed their interest in signing him during this summer’s transfer window, which re-opens for business at the start of July.

Barcelona must continue improving their finances in order to avoid any repeat of the Olmo/Victor situation in the future. They are on course to do this as Clement Lenglet has already left, while fellow high-earners Ansu Fati and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen have been linked with moving on too.