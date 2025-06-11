Barcelona plan surprise contract offer for player expected to leave in 2025

Barcelona have identified several players that could be sold this summer, but one of them is about to be offered a new contract. And the man in question is Pablo Torre.

Torre showed signs of promise during the early stages of the season, but he quickly fell out of favour at Barcelona. He totalled only 14 appearances across all competitions despite being ever-present and available to head coach Hansi Flick, whom the young midfielder criticised over his lack of playing time during the 2024-25 campaign.

Barcelona ready to offer new contract to Pablo Torre

Torre’s recent comments made it all the more likely that he would be leaving this summer. But before he does, he could now sign a new contract, as reported by MD.

Despite not using him frequently last season, Flick still sees Torre favourably – and this feeling is shared within Barcelona. As such, the intention is for a new deal to be agreed before a departure takes place during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are open to a loan move with an option to buy, although he could also be sold on a permanent basis – but with a buy-back clause included in the deal. Either way, it is clear that the Catalans want to continue having a say in the future of their young playmaker.

Torre is currently with Spain at the U21 European Championship, although an injury in the opening day win over Slovakia could see him miss the remainder of the tournament, depending on the severity of the blow. Upon his return to Catalonia, he is expected to hold talks with Barcelona to determine his future – for now, there is no obvious rush.

It will be interesting to see how Torre’s situation plays out. He is certain to leave Barcelona one way or another, but the club will hope that he renews before doing so.