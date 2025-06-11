Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski appears in court in blackmail case

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has had a busy few days, in the fallout of his resignation from the Polish national team, following a spat with manager Michal Probierz and the removal of his captaincy. The 36-year-old was back in his home country to appear in court this week.

That is according to Sport.PL, as carried by Sport in Catalonia, who say that on Wednesday Lewandowski appeared in court in Warsaw. The dispute surrounds his relationship with former business partner and agent Cezary Kucharski, and his sale of shares in ‘RL Management’.

🆕🧑‍⚖️Robert Lewandowski na rozprawę w sądzie z Cezarym Kucharskim przybył długo przed czasem. Korytarz przed salą po jego stronie był odcięty dla mediów. Były kapitan raczej uśmiechnięty. pic.twitter.com/aDvMcW2eKO — Kacper Sosnowski (@Kacpo24) June 11, 2025

Kucharski was expecting to receive a significant commission for the sale of his shares, and Lewandowski has accused him of blackmail, which is the case being heard in court in Poland. Some of the evidence includes a 3.5-hour recording of the two discussing the matter, in which Kucharski accuses Lewandowski of financial fraud, and Lewandowski suggests that Kucharski has been involved in money laundering. Lewandowski’s wife, Anna Lewandowska, is also set to testify.

Lewandowski’s strife in the Poland team

Manager Michael Probierz removed Lewandowski as Poland captain over the weekend, with claims that it was a decision supported by the team and staff, who feel that the 36-year-old is a poor influence in the dressing room.

On the other hand, the Polish Football Federation have dissociated themselves from the decision, claiming it was taken exclusively by Probierz. The President of the Federation has announced that he is willing to mediate between the two. Nevertheless, Lewandowski declared in an interview that while he is not one to hold grudges, some of Probierz’s actions would be ‘difficult to forget’.

Poland in a tricky situation

Probierz’s position was not made easier by a 2-1 defeat to Finland this week in Helsinki, which leaves them playing catch-up in their World Cup qualifying group. They now sit a point behind the Finnish having played a game less, but the Netherlands have a game in hand and are level on points with Poland. Probierz will be expected to guide the national team to a play-off place ahead of Finland.