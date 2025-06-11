Barcelona duo exit Spain under-21 Euros debut early with injuries

Barcelona will have been eager to see how their players performed in the under-21 Euros for Spain, with the tournament often providing an honest proving ground for young stars. However the first game has not gone to plan from a Blaugrana perspective.

The Catalan giants have just two players called up by Santi Denia’s side, albeit the likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi would all be eligible for this tournament, but have already made the jump to the senior side. Lopez was initially due to be part of the under-21 squad in Slovakia, but has pulled out of the tournament due to concerns over his fitness. It leaves left-back Gerard Martin and creative midfielder Pablo Torre as their only representatives.

Gerard Martin exits at half-time

The former lasted just 45 minutes in the opening goal however. The 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout season for Barcelona, started at left-back, and enjoyed a strong first period against the hosts Slovakia. He played a role in the opening goal, but was taken off at half-time, seemingly due to a hand problem – this indicates it shouldn’t be too serious.

Pablo Torre comes off before the hour mark

Just 13 minutes into the second half, Torre followed him off. The 22-year-old was running the show alongside Javi Guerra in midfield for Spain, but he seemed to suffer apparent muscle discomfort, which forced him to retire in the 58th minute. Limping, Torre appeared to have some form of muscle discomfort.

Barcelona want to extend Pablo Torre's contract. Hansi Flick considers him an excellent player, with enormous technical and tactical qualities. Torre's only problem is that in the squad there are many players in his position. After renewing, Torre could stay, go out on loan or be… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 11, 2025

Uncertain futures for under-21 duo

Both have uncertain futures at Barcelona this summer. Martin surprised many with his form this season as the alternative to Alejandro Balde, but Barcelona are seemingly open to selling him for the right offer this summer. Three Premier League clubs have shown an interest.

Meanwhile Torre could also leave this summer. He has just a year left on his deal, and Barcelona intend to either sell him with a buyback clause and sell-on fee on him, or extend his contract and send him out on loan. Torre impressed in his short cameos this season, but is suffering from heavy competition in his position.