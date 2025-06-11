Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid reach agreement for star defensive signing

Atletico Madrid have made two signings ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States, ensuring that Juan Musso and Clement Lenglet’s loan spells were made permanent. However the next signing that is closest could be that of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

The French international is on the trade block in Milan, as they look to move on his sizeable salary after failing to qualify for European football. The 27-year-old came through the academy at Atletico Madrid, before making a €24m switch to rivals Real Madrid. That exit, and his subsequent digs at Los Colchoneros certainly make any pursuit of him controversial amongst the Atletico fans.

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Theo Hernandez
Atletico Madrid reach agreement on personal terms

As per Matteo Moretto, Hernandez and Atletico have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms. He is keen to return to his first club, and is angling for a move. Milan had agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, but Hernandez decided to turn down a move to the Middle East.

Deal between Atletico and AC Milan

Meanwhile in Italy, La Reppublica, as shown by Guillaume Maillard-Pacini are reporting that Atletico have now reached a deal for Hernandez. Los Rojiblancos would pay the Rossoneri €23m plus bonuses for Hernandez. They had also enquired about Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso, say Diario AS, but it appears that Hernandez is their primary choice.

Atletico address left-back position

It would be the first major investment in the left-back position since the return of Filipe Luis from Chelsea for Atletico, and it has become a problem area for Diego Simeone in recent seasons. Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava have done well in spells, while Simeone has used Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco as hybrid options on the left at times. Hernandez would appear to address the position.

