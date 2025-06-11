Atletico Madrid have completed a second signing of the summer in the mini transfer window before the Club World Cup, which expired on the 10th of June. They have completed a deal to make Juan Musso’s move from Atalanta permanent.

Los Colchoneros moved to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis on Tuesday after he agreed to rescind his contract with Barcelona, after spending this season on loan at the club. Similar has happened with Musso, who joined last summer on loan with an €8m option to buy.

Atletico Madrid secure lower transfer fee

It had been reported that Atletico were not considering paying for Musso, but a deal was announced by Atletico on Wednesday, which will see Musso sign a three-year contract with the club. The fee, as per Marcos Duran of Diario AS, will be a €3m transfer that could rise by €1m depending on variables.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid agreed on a transfer fee of €3m fixed plus €1m in bonuses with Atalanta for the permanent signing of Juan Musso. [🎖️: @marqoss] pic.twitter.com/UTdaxZdsDc — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 10, 2025

Copa del Rey involvement for Juan Musso

The 31-year-old arrived last summer tasked with providing greater competition for Jan Oblak in the number one spot, and was given the Copa del Rey games by Diego Simeone last year as a reward. Last season he played a total of 11 times, keeping eight clean sheets, with seven of those games coming in the Copa. In total, he conceded seven goals in 990 minutes, five of which came in the Copa semi-finals against Barcelona. Musso has been capped twice by Argentina, and previously moved to Atalanta from Udinese for €20.5m in 2021.

Atletico Madrid limited in business before Club World Cup

Despite plenty of talk about signings in May, the additions of Lenglet and Musso have been much less high profile than was initially suggested before their trip to the United States. They are believed to be working on deals for Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena and Theo Hernandez, but so far none have come to fruition.