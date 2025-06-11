Spain star Nico Williams is set for another long summer. The 22-year-old played a starring role in La Roja’s Euro 2024 triumph, and was then the focus of a lengthy transfer pursuit from Barcelona. It appears he is in the crosshairs of Europe’s top clubs once again.

The Basque winger, who will turn 23 this month, has a €58m release clause, and two years remaining on his current contract. Recent reports have stated that Bayern Munich have made Williams their top target, while Arsenal and Chelsea are considering a move for him at some point. The Gunners appear not to have made up their mind on a new forward, while Chelsea appear to be pursuing Jamie Gittens currently.

Athletic Club hoping to extend Williams contract

As per Diario AS, Los Leones have been in contract talks with Williams for several weeks, as they try to ward off interest in him. Their hope is to offer him a wage rise, and increase his release clause. This is corroborated by Marca, although they say the Athletic contract offer will be less than the €10m per year net that other reports have claimed.

Bayern Munich interest in Williams

Bayern have seemingly made Williams a summer priority, with Bradley Barcola a potential alternative. Williams’ salary has been noted as a potential stumbling block, but it appears that Athletic winger is open to a move.

Where do Barcelona figure?

El Chiringuito have recently claimed that Barcelona still hold an interest in Williams, but that contradicts consistent reporting from Catalan outlets saying they have given up on the idea of signing him. Director of Football Deco has spoken about their interest in Williams in recent weeks, noting that Barcelona wanted players that were certain they wanted to play for the club, referring to the current campaign that Williams had as ‘inconsistent’.