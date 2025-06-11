Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi appears to have made up his mind that he will leave his boyhood club this summer, after numerous attempts to convince him. It seems Arsenal have been the side to do so, but at the last minute, Real Madrid have emerged as contenders.

Reports from Spain continue to insist that Zubimendi is open to a move to Real Madrid, and would hear out an offer from Los Blancos, while in England, there is confidence that the deal is wrapped up already. The only delay in the announcement is due to La Real’s preference to account for the deal in their new fiscal year in July.

Real Madrid not willing to meet Zubimendi valuation

Zubimendi has a €60m release clause, and Cadena Cope say that Real Madrid would want to negotiate that fee with Real Sociedad were they to bid for him. After it was noted that Los Blancos had identified Zubimendi as the best option on the market, it was suggested that they could try to include loans or a player in exchange to bring down the cost of the deal. They would also offer Zubimendi a lower contract than the €10m per annum that he is set to earn with the Gunners.

Arsenal to pay above €60m release clause

Arsenal would not have to negotiate with the Txuri-Urdin if they activated his €60m release clause, but the North-London side decided to enter into talks with La Real for more favourable payment terms. Diario AS report that instead of having to deposit the entire fee up front, Arsenal have signed a pre-agreement with Real Sociedad to pay €70m over three instalments, €10m above the original fee. Personal terms, as stated above, have been agreed with Zubimendi, and the pre-agreement comes into force on the first of July.