Dani Alves’ partner hints at forgiveness and is expecting his child

Former Barcelona, Sevilla and Brazil right-back Dani Alves appears to be getting back to some normality, following his conviction and then subsequent acquittal from rape charges. The 42-year-old spent 15 months in prison between 2023 and 2024.

Alves has been seen in Barcelona playing pick-up games of football in recent months, although there is no suggestion that he could come out of his enforced retirement. He has also started a business based in Brazil aimed at facilitating social events. Now wife Joana Sanz has confirmed that life is returning to normal for Alves.

Sanz and Alves expecting child

Sanz, 33, has faced problems conceiving in the past, and was delighted to declare that all was going well with her pregnancy in an interview with Hola, as quoted by Diario AS. Alves will father the child, which was conceived after Alves was released from prison, and the relationship began again. The two were previously estranged. During his defence, Alves maintained that he had consensual relations with the alleged victim, while in a relationship with Sanz.

Regarding her relationship with Alves, Sanz declared that “Forgiving is a relief.” She went on to say that Alves was caring for her during the pregnancy.

“Dani has always been very attentive to me, but now I take advantage of it to let him do things I don’t like to do. I’m living in the present.”

Alves’ legal status

Alves spent 15 months in custody, before being convicted of rape for an incident in December of 2022 in a Barcelona nightclub. He was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and ordered to pay €150k in damages to the victim. Yet after a lodging an appeal, Alves was released on bail, and the appeal has since acquitted Alves of all charges due to ‘inconclusive evidence’. The victim and the public prosecution have both launched their own appeals, but the case is expected to run on into next year.