Barcelona will listen to offers for most of their squad this summer, save for the select few that are guaranteed starters. Director of Football Deco has reportedly set out the standard that only Lamine Yamal is essential to their plans, and one of the players that is attracting interest from abroad is left-back Gerard Martin.

The 23-year-old was a surprise addition to Barcelona’s senior squad last summer after a strong preseason with the side. Martin largely played a back-up role to Alejandro Balde, and despite struggling defensively, did provide two excellent assists for Barcelona against Inter the Champions League semi-final. Lately it has been revealed that Wolves are interested in Martin, and could be willing to bid €12m for him.

Barcelona stance on Martin sale

Barcelona’s stance on the matter is that they will sell Martin if an economically acceptable offer comes in for Martin, say Sport. They recently renewed his contract until 2028, but now Bournemouth have emerged as a second side interested in Martin. They look set to lose current left-back Milos Kerkez, just as Wolves have lost Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

In addition, Sempre Barca note that West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica are all keeping tabs on him. The Blaugrana would be willing to sell for €12m.

Do Barcelona have an alternative plan to Gerard Martin?

If Martin were to leave, Barcelona would likely have to look into a replacement. Alejandro Balde is set to be the starter again next season, but youngster Hector Fort or Inigo Martinez would be next up for the Blaugrana. There has been a suggestion that youngster Jofre Torrents, 18, could be moved into the first team sooner rather than later. Alternatively, it has not gone unnoticed that Barcelona have again been linked to Alejandro Grimaldo of Leverkusen of late.