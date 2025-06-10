Real Madrid presented new defensive signing Dean Huijsen on Tuesday, after he completed a move from Bournemouth for €60m in recent weeks. The 20-year-old Spain international was a Madridista growing up, and was delighted to fulfil his dream of playing for them. He said as much in his press conference after President Florentino Perez gave him the official welcome.

After completing a medical, Huijsen arrived in a suit alongside his parents and siblings at the Santiago Bernabeu, before taking to the podium to speak. He will join his new teammates in training on Wednesday.

“I want to thank the president and the club. What he said is that he wanted to be there from day one, and ever since Real Madrid called, I had no eyes for other teams. Thanks to my family, who have always supported me, to my parents and my siblings. I’m joining the best club in the world, and I’m here to give it my all. I’ll remain humble, and I hope we win many things together, starting with the Club World Cup. Real Madrid is the team of my life, I believe, and I hope to be here for many years to come.”

“Obviously, this is the best day of my life. It’s a dream to be here. I’ll give everything for the team. The number 24 was the one available. The offers, Madrid is the best club in the world and there’s no other like it,” he added in the press conference.

Conversations with Xabi Alonso

New manager Xabi Alonso was on board with the signing of Huijsen, and has already spoken about what he wants from him.

“Yes, we’ve talked a bit. About what he expects of me. I think these are going to be great years. I fit in very well with Xabi’s football. I’m going to try to contribute to the team, and I’m happy to do whatever I can to help.”

A message from Sergio Ramos

Huijsen has in the past cited Sergio Ramos as his idol growing up, and he revealed that the veteran defender had sent him a message when he signed for Los Blancos.

“He sent me a message the day it became official. He’s my biggest idol, the best centre-back in history. I wouldn’t choose just one thing [about him that makes him the best].”

It was Ramos who was the protagonist in his earliest memories of the club.

“My first [strong memory] is the 2014 final, where Ramos scored a goal in the final minute. I was nine years old, and it’s my earliest memory.”

Dean Huijsen’s task at Real Madrid

Several questions put to Huijsen focused on his apparently laid-back attitude, and how he would handle the pressure.

“I’m pretty laid-back. Ultimately, that’s how I think. I’m me, and I’m going to live my life. And I do what I love most. I give it my all and try to be humble. I work as hard as I can. I focus on playing. I’m pretty laid-back. And I don’t think about it much. I’m doing what I love. I’m living a dream. I try to give my all.”

It seems that Huijsen will likely play a key role in Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid side, as someone who can bring the ball out from the back well. That is likely to be a key shift from Alonso’s side compared to this year, and Huijsen will be put to the test early on in the Club World Cup.