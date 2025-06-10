Negotiations breakdown between leading suitor and Chelsea target

Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez has been one of the stories of the season in Segunda, delighting the league with his technical ability and wicked dribbling. He seems likely to make a major move this summer, but talks with his leading suitor have broken down.

A number of teams have looked into a deal for Yeremay, and in January Las Palmas were amongst the sides that were considering a move for the 22-year-old. Nevertheless, it quickly became apparent that they would be priced out of a deal, when Chelsea began bidding for him. Deportivo, with the blessing of Yeremay, turned down a €15m offer from the Blues.

Como look to make Yeremay latest Spanish football recruit

Cesc Fabregas’ Como have been one of the major movers and shakers in the Spanish market of late, swooping for the likes of Nico Paz and Assane Diao over the past year. They also made a move for Yeremay, and Como were willing to pay his €30m release clause this summer, but it appears the deal has collapsed.

Yeremay and Como fail to agree terms

As per Fabrizio Romano, Como have now left negotiations for Yeremay. The Italian side and Yeremay could not agree terms, with the Canary Islander not entirely convinced about leaving Deportivo for Como, and they have now given up their efforts to sign the tricky winger.

🚨🚫 EXCL: Como leave the negotiations for Depor talent Yeremay. Deal off. No agreement in last 24h and Como have decided against waiting any longer, now pursuing different targets. Baturina deal remains on. 🔛🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/0pDMvUUEEE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

Uncertain future for Yeremay

It is not yet clear whether the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, who have been linked to Yeremay more recently in England, will now move for Yeremay given the opening. Como had been far and away favourites for his signature until this point. This season Yeremay has scored 14 goals and given five assists in his 36 Segunda appearances, starring for a Deport side that finished comfortably above the relegation zone.