Martin Zubimendi will listen to Real Madrid offer despite Arsenal agreement

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, in spite of the fact that Arsenal believe they have wrapped up a deal for the 26-year-old. The Spain international has an agreement in place with Arsenal, who would pay his €60m release clause in July.

However reports continue to emerge that Zubimendi is open to a move to Real Madrid, where idol Xabi Alonso has just taken over as manager. Los Blancos expect Alonso’s presence to play a key role in their pursuit of Zubimendi, if indeed they do decide to go ahead with it.

Zubimendi in control of his future

The latest of these reports in Spain comes from Cadena Cope. They say Zubimendi and agent Inaki Ibanez, who maintains good relations with Real Sociedad, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and also represents Mikel Arteta and Alonso, has made it clear that Zubimendi will only leave on his terms and to the club that he wants to.

Their information is that Real Sociedad do expect him to depart this summer, and despite the agreement with Arsenal, Zubimendi would hear out an approach from Real Madrid. It would have to be a project that convinces him though.

Confidence at Arsenal over Zubimendi deal

Meanwhile Guillem Balague notes that Zubimendi is conscious of interest in Real Madrid, and is ‘very, very calm’. His understanding of the state of play is that Arsenal have a deal done. That view is supported by The Athletic, who say that the only delay in the deal is due to Real Sociedad’s preference for accounting reasons.

When Real Madrid come calling, all kinds of doubts normally happen even if a deal is very advanced (agreed and more) with another club But let's say that Zubimendi, aware of the recent interest of Real Madrid, has not been affected at all by it. He is very very calm It sounds… pic.twitter.com/FnBENocYxK — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 10, 2025

Real Madrid options in midfield

Alonso has a number of options in midfield, with Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde all competing for a starting spot. However Los Blancos are seemingly keen on a move for a different style of midfielder, and Zubimendi has been most closely linked to them, alongside Angelo Stiller.