Barcelona continue to move towards the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, with the deposit of his release clause thought to be imminent. However there has been no move with regard to the future of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Garcia’s lawyers were at the Ciutat Esportiva to redact contracts with Barcelona on Tuesday, as per Cadena Cope, and it is predicted that his agents will deposit the €25m release clause for the Espanyol player in the coming days. The 24-year-old will cross the city divide with assurances from Barcelona that he will be the new number one next season, usurping captain ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen furious with Barcelona

After spending the international break with Germany assuring that he had no intention of leaving Barcelona, the 33-year-old is back in the city, albeit on holiday. He is furious with their handling of the entire scenario, but has no intention of calling a meeting with Barcelona to discuss his future. That will fall upon one or both of Director of Football Deco and manager Hansi Flick.

Ter Stegen enquiries rebuffed

In recent days Galatasaray and Manchester United have reportedly added ter Stegen to their shortlist. Cope go on to say that ter Stegen has made it clear that he is willing to battle it out for the number one spot with Garcia next season, and the enquiries that his agents have received have been met with the response that ter Stegen’s intention is to remain at Barcelona.

Joan García's lawyer Ramón Valencia was at the Ciutat Esportiva today to exchange documentation with Barcelona as steps prior to the payment of the goalkeeper's release clause. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 10, 2025

The World Cup factor

Barcelona would do well to discuss the future with ter Stegen sooner rather than later, as the longer the summer progresses, the fewer teams will be looking for a goalkeeper. They may be waiting until a deal for Garcia is signed and sealed before declaring a stance. It seems Barcelona’s hopes of moving ter Stegen on largely rest on his desire to be Germany’s number one at the World Cup next year, something he will need first-team football for.