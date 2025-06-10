Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reiterated that he believes he will agree a deal to stay at the club long-term, as the summer transfer window approaches. De Jong has a year left on his deal, and is one of their highest earners.

Until recent months he was considered an almost certain exit this summer, but both sides have changed their perspective off the back of improved performances. Nevertheless, Director of Football Deco has declared that he does not want any of their players to go into the final year of their deal, and that they will be sold otherwise. De Jong is supposedly set to change representation in order to facilitate a deal.

Frenkie de Jong reiterates contract stance with Barcelona

Last week de Jong declared that he was under the impression that a deal would get done for him to remain at Barcelona, and it was a stance he reiterated again to UEFA TV, as carried by MD.

“I want it, and so does the club, so an agreement is usually reached. I hope it’s soon.”

‘Not my best year at Barcelona’ – de Jong

After years of being tagged as ‘underperforming’, this season de Jong has finally received credit for his performances in 2025. Yet he believes that he has previously reached this level and better at Barcelona.

“This wasn’t my best year. People like to exaggerate. Of course, I was out for quite a while with that ankle injury, but I played well before that too. The big difference is that we have a better team now, and it shows. Personally, I even think I was in my best form the season before my injury. But yes, when you win all the titles in Spain in one year and reach the Champions League semi-finals, you’re simply singled out even more.”

Champions League elimination still hurts

De Jong also explained that he was more content to see Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League than Inter.

“It hurts, yes, although I can live with the idea of ​​Paris Saint-Germain winning the Champions League. They played good football. Maybe it was good that Inter lost, otherwise you would have thought: ‘What if…?'”