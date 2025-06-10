Bayern Munich ramp up talks for €60m La Liga star – ‘top priority’

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams decided to remain at the club last summer, despite a strong approach from Barcelona. That move was not in his plans, but it seems he would be open to a move this summer. The 22-year-old was in fine form again for Spain in the Nations League.

Williams has been linked with a number of clubs over the past year, but Barcelona appear to have decided not to pursue the Basque winger for a second summer, instead prioritising Luis Diaz. Meanwhile Chelsea and Arsenal in England are both interested in Williams, and The Athletic say that the Gunners, depending on how things play out financially, could still be in for a move for Williams.

Bayern Munich make Nico Williams top target

However Bayern Munich, who had supposedly parked their interest in Williams, have decided to go after him. They are moving on from Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, and Williams has been made their top target say CFBayern Insider. He has a €60m release clause, but his salary demands could be a stumbling block.

Nico Williams wage demands

For their part, Athletic are looking to give Williams a pay rise and a new deal, with the Spain international already earning €7-8m per year. Sport claim they would be open to paying him around €10m per annum, as they go into the Champions League. Florian Plettenberg notes that Williams has already lowered his wage demands though, and there are contacts between Williams and Bayern, who is open to the idea of moving to Munich.

🚨🔴 Bradley #Barcola and Nico #Williams are currently at the top of FC Bayern’s shortlist! ⚠️ There has been contact between Bayern and Barcola’s camp. Chances would increase if PSG were to sign another winger. ⚠️ At the same time, positive and concrete talks are ongoing with… pic.twitter.com/5OS9aCNoiy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2025

Bradley Barcola: Bayern Munich’s alternative

The Bavarian giants are also in contact with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola too. However PSG value Barcola at around €100m, and it could be a difficult deal for Bayern to negotiate.

Mixed season from Williams

Williams, 22, has admitted that he struggled at the start of the season, as he assimilated his new star status following victory in Euro 2024. He was still one of Athletic’s best players this season, scoring 11 goals and giving seven assists in his 45 appearances, but struggled for consistency at times, with injuries hampering the final stretch of the season.