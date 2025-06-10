Barcelona to escape €60m UEFA fine due to FFP breaches

Barcelona’s financial problems continue to penalise them on and off the pitch, with UEFA this time coming down on them. The Blaugrana are accused of breaching their Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP), for a second time in two seasons.

The crux of the issue this time is again over Barcelona’s ‘economic levers’, and their categorisation within their accounts presented to UEFA, who believe that they should not count as sales, but extraordinary income. They were fined €500k last year by UEFA, but now they have sought to punish Barcelona for a second infringement. The second sanction is much harsher, and can include competing with a reduced squad in the Champions League, a points deduction for the league phase, or a fine. UEFA’s initial proposal, as per MD, was a €60m fine for Barcelona.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta negotiates with UEFA President

On Sunday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta traveled to Munich to watch Spain’s defeat on penalties in the Nations League final against Portugal, but the real purpose of his journey was to meet with UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin to discuss a potential fine. It was the second meeting between the two in a matter of weeks.

Laporta argued that Barcelona’s ‘levers’ were accepted by La Liga in their salary limit calculations, and that Barcelona, being a member-owned club, cannot make capital increases from owners as their competitors can, in order to give them more room for manoeuver financially. Those operations are accepted by UEFA, and Barcelona argue that they will receive these assets back when it comes to the sale of a percentage of their television rights for a period of time.

UEFA to reduce €60m fine – with stipulations

The same outlet explain that Ceferin has agreed to drop the fine from €60m to €15m, a major boost for Barcelona. However that is based upon the stipulation that Barcelona comply with La Liga and UEFA’s financial rules this season. Otherwise, the sanction will be a €60m fine.

Barcelona’s salary limit situation

It means extra pressure on their salary limit situation with La Liga. The league have recently declared that Barcelona are over their salary limit currently, but Barcelona are working to ensure their €100m lease of VIP seats are accepted by auditors Crowe before the end of June. If that is not the case, then they will be unable to comply.