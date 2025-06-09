Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski has announced that he will not play for his country again while Michal Probierz is in charge. The veteran forward and Probierz have fallen out after Lewandowski’s decision not to play for his country this June.

Lewandowski, 36, decided he would not join up with the national team this June, as Poland face Moldova in a friendly, which they won 2-0 in Chorzow, and an away fixture against Finland in their World Cup qualifying group. The Barcelona forward explained that he was not in the right place physically or mentally to play the games on social media.

Revolt against Lewandowski amongst squad

According to Sport, who themselves reference Meczyki in Poland, relations with Lewandowski detoriorated in March, when he decided to rest against Malta rather than play. After the match, he criticised his teammates and the manager in the dressing room, which was met with a fiery exchange.

Over the last few days, coach Probierz announced that he would be removing the captaincy from Lewandowski in favour of Piotr Zielinski, a decision that was met with a standing ovation from the players in their hotel. There is a portion of the dressing that considers him a poor influence.

Lewandowski announces decision not to play

On Sunday night, Lewandowski announced on social media again that he would not be returning to Poland duty under Probierz.

“Considering the circumstances and the loss of trust in the coach of the Polish National Team, I decided to resign from playing in the Polish National Team until he is no longer the coach. I hope that I will be able to play for the best fans in the world again.”

Polish Federation to side with Probierz

It appears that Lewandowski, who is obviously in the twilight of his career, may have played his final game for his country. The Polish Federation are set to back up Probierz, and their view is that nothing comes before the call of the national team.