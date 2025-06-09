Barcelona Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won race to sign 16-year-old wonderkid

Real Madrid have been as active in the transfer market as they have been for the last decade, and that continues with their nod towards younger talent. Amid plenty of talk of a move for River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono, Los Blancos have reportedly tied up a deal for Ajax talent Abdellah Ouazane.

The 16-year-old talent, who has grown up in the Netherlands but has chosen to represent Morocco due to parentage, is due to sign for Real Madrid this summer, say ESPN. A creative midfielder, who plays either in the middle or in an advanced role behind a forward, is seen as one of the best talents in his age group by Los Blancos.

Ajax attempt to keep Ouazane

This is not to say that Ajax did not pull out all of the stops to keep him. After conversations with Directors Alex Kroes and Marijn Beuker, new manager Johnny Heitinga held talks with him in an attempt to keep him in the Dutch capital. Yet Los Blancos have won out with their plan for him.

Ouazane is set to join Real Madrid.
Image via Sport

Real Madrid plans for Ouazane

The 16-year-old has been offered a spot in their Real Madrid Castilla side working under Alvaro Arbeloa, and will sign a three-year contract with Los Blancos. Barcelona had also been looking into signing Ouazane, but did not move quickly enough for his services. Ajax will receive a development fee for Ouazane, but being the end of hi deal, Los Blancos will not pay much for him.

Real Madrid’s busy summer

It has been a busy summer for Los Blancos already, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen through the door already. They are expected to tie up a deal for Benfica’s left-back Alvaro Carreras sooner or later, and are closing in on Mastantuono. There is also talk they could move for a midfielder and a number nine too.

