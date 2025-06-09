Real Madrid have no plans to sell Arsenal target this summer

Real Madrid could part ways with several players this summer, and multiple have been linked with a move to Arsenal. But for one of them, it has been made clear that he will not be leaving the Spanish capital during the second transfer window that gets underway at the start of July.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Rodrygo Goes. The Brazil international has had a difficult 2025 up until now, and on the back of poor form for Real Madrid, there have been numerous reports suggesting that he could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

And with the impending arrival of Franco Mastantuono, there could be further chances for Rodrygo to go. He is someone that Arsenal could sign, but another player that won’t be heading to north London is Victor Valdepenas.

Real Madrid issue hands-off warning to Arsenal

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid have decided that they will not entertain transfer offers for Valdepenas. The young defender was confirmed to have interest from Arsenal last month, and he has also had further suitors in Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. But now, it has been ruled that he will be going nowhere.

Valdepenas is rated very highly within Real Madrid, and next season, he is expected to make the step up to Castilla. His profile of a central defender that can also play at left-back would work in Xabi Alonso’s system, so there could even be chances for him to make an impression on the first team.

Carlo Ancelotti often overlooked Castilla/U19 during his second spell in charge of Real Madrid, unless he was forced to (such as with Raul Asencio). It will be interesting to see the approach taken by Alonso, who previously coached in La Fabrica prior to starting his managerial career at Real Sociedad B.