Martin Zubimendi halts move to Arsenal after Real Madrid call

‘Nothing is closed’ is the latest word coming from Spain, and by contrast, ‘everything is open’, regarding the future of Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad midfielder has been courted by the Gunners intensely for the last six months, and it was believed that a deal was all but done, but that is being contradicted in Spain.

Those words come from Marca, who say that Zubimendi has halted his move to Arsenal due to interest from Real Madrid. Their information is that the 26-year-old Spain international received a call from Real Madrid in recent days, indicating that he could have the chance to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and join his idol Xabi Alonso there. Alonso is keen for Los Blancos to bring him in, and there are various directors that also like the idea.

Real Madrid have browsed midfielder market

This follows on from a report over the weekend in which it was claimed that Real Madrid would be making a last-ditch attempt to sign Zubimendi. They have supposedly looked at their options on the transfer market, and believe that none of them are better than Zubimendi, in terms of quality or price. The next stage would be Real Madrid getting in contact with Real Sociedad.

Arsenal willing to activate €60m release clause

Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to activate his €60m release clause, and it is said that terms are agreed with Arsenal, with only a medical to be passed and a signature to be penned to complete the deal. It is not yet clear whether Real Madrid would be willing to pay the full price. Previously they have dropped out of deals that they felt they would overpay for, but the arrivals of Dean Huijsen (€60m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (€10m) suggest a change of mindset.

Possible reason for Arsenal delay

It has also been claimed that part of the reason for the delay is that Real Sociedad prefer to have the deal registered in their accounts for next year, meaning it would be completed in July. Nevertheless, while Zubimendi has not signed an Arsenal contract, Real Madrid will take that as encouragement.