Barcelona will be keen to move on captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia poised to become their first signing of the summer. The Blaugrana have decided to hold a changing of the guard this summer, despite ter Stegen’s apparent vehemence over his future.

The Germany goalkeeper has stated publicly on multiple occasions that he has no intention to leave the club this summer, with three years remaining on his deal. The 33-year-old missed most of the season with a knee injury, but was set to take over as number one again next year, before Barcelona made a move for Garcia.

Official: FC Barcelona and Clément Lenglet have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract linking the two parties. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 9, 2025

Two teams monitoring ter Stegen situation

Although ter Stegen has shown no interest in leaving soon, Barcelona are set for showdown talks with him soon. He will also be desperate not to miss out on being Germany’s number one next year at the World Cup, and will be desperate to play, something that might not happen at Barcelona, or at least isn’t planned.

As per TeamTalk, Manchester United are monitoring his situation, and have been gathering information on him. They were originally linked to Garcia, and have decided to move on from another former Barcelona goalkeeper in Andre Onana. This was also the case for Chelsea before they moved for Mike Maignan. Meanwhile Fotomac in Turkiye (via MD) say that ter Stegen is on their shortlist, as they look for a replacement for Fernando Muslera.

Ter Stegen must alter stance for move

In order for a move to become viable, ter Stegen will likely have to change his stance. The veteran shotstopper may decide to compete with Garcia, but with three years left on his deal, and a high salary, a move will likely only be feasible if he is willing to forego a some of the money in that deal. The 2026 World Cup and his confidence in his ability to win the job look like the decisive factors in that decision.