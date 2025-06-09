It is not exactly surprising to see stories emerging from the Catalan capital that do not paint Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the best light. The 33-year-old is set to be usurped by Joan Garcia this summer, who Barcelona intend to make their first signing this summer, and an exit for ter Stegen would do them plenty of good in terms of potential issues in the dressing room and in terms of their accounts.

According to Sport, ter Stegen is set to earn a total of €42m over the remaining three years of his contract before taking into account bonuses and performance-related objectives. A significant amount of money, and more than Barcelona can afford to spend on a back-up goalkeeper, if that is what his role be. This is reminiscent of Barcelona filtering details of Frenkie de Jong’s contract when the club were keen to move him on.

Attitude concerns over ter Stegen

There have also been stories about ter Stegen’s leadership this season, and his attitude not going down well with the sporting direction. MD note that during Barcelona’s title celebrations after their home clash with Villarreal, Barcelona’s players, and in particular ter Stegen, were due to give speeches to the crowd.

Marc-André ter Stegen is back in Barcelona following a flight back from Germany. A meeting between him and the sports area is imminent. Ter Stegen remains furious. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 9, 2025

However the captain decided that this would not be the case, altering Barcelona’s plans in a move that did not go down well with either manager Hansi Flick or President Joan Laporta. This comes less than 24 hours after a report that ter Stegen’s handling of Wojciech Szczesny continuing as number one despite his return to fitness also rubbed Flick and the club the wrong way.

Ter Stegen stance on Barcelona exit

Ter Stegen has so far been adamant that he does not want to leave Barcelona, and is unhappy with the way the club have handled the matter. Nobody from the club has yet discussed it with him, and he feels he has been ambushed. Manchester United and Galatasaray have begun monitoring his situation in light of recent events.