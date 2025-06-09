Barcelona have not been at their best in the transfer market over the last few days, and that trend continues in 2024 with Vitor Roque. The teenager arrived from Athletico Paranaense with lots of promise, but in the end, he left just over 12 months after making the move from his home country.

Roque struggled for prominence during the second half of the 2023-24 season, and he was then loaned out to Real Betis last summer before joining Palmeiras on a permanent deal in February 2025.

Deco looks back on disastrous Vitor Roque episode

As per MD, Barcelona sporting director Deco has now opened up on the Roque situation, where he admitted that it was a mistake for the Brazil international to arrive six months ahead of schedule.

“He arrived in January. For me, it was a mistake. But we didn’t have many alternatives. (Xavi) wanted it that way. The idea was that it would come in the summer of 2024. I think that hurt him. And of course, at Barcelona the demand is very high. If you worry too much about what the press is saying, you can get into trouble.

“His first six months were not good. I also think that there was a lack of attention-to-detail from the staff and the club, to detect the problems he was having: adaptation, even on a mental level. We weren’t able to help him as much as he needed.”

And Deco revealed that this decision was made by Xavi.

“Coaches are always listened to in signings. The decision to bring him in January was Xavi’s. It was decided to advance his adaptation period by six months. In the end, football is like that. Going to Europe very soon is always complicated, and even more so if it’s to a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Xavi confirmed it himself back in 2024 that Roque was not supposed to arrive during the winter, although he did not say whose decision it was. Deco has now made it clear that it was made by the then-head coach, which is bound to further increase animosity between him and his former club.