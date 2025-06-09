“The only area” – Deco gives hint on Barcelona summer transfer business

Barcelona will not be overly busy in the transfer market this summer due to their well-documented financial problems. They are about to sign Joan Garcia from city rivals Espanyol, but there maybe only be one more addition to Hansi Flick’s squad.

Deco opens up on Barcelona transfer plans

Barcelona sporting director Deco will be in charge of the club’s transfer business, and as per MD, he has now given an insight into his thinking ahead of the second window opening at the start of July. He made it clear where the Catalans’ possible second signing will be in terms of squad areas.

“I think we have quite a good balance, both in defence and in midfield. There are players who are still going to grow – like Gavi, who returns from injury, but with pre-season he will improve a lot. There is also Marc Bernal, who was injured at the beginning of the season. We have Araujo and Dani Olmo, with whom we are working so that they do not suffer injuries again.

“And in attack, it will depend on what we can do in the market. But it may be the only area in which we identify that one or the other player is missing.”

This news is not overly surprising, with it having been reported in the media for several months that Barcelona want a new attacker – and specifically, a left winger. Luis Diaz is believed to be the club’s top target, although a deal appears unlikely to happen after Liverpool rebuffed an approach last week.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona can afford to make another signing on top of Garcia. Diaz remains the favourite, although there is also interest in the likes of Marcus Rashford and Nico Williams – either of whom would be an excellent addition.