Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo came out on top in the Nations League final on Sunday night, in what was in part dubbed a game between an outgoing monarch and an heir to the throne, Lamine Yamal. Ronaldo had praised the 17-year-old before the match, and had words for him after the game too.

Portugal came from behind twice against Spain in Munich, with Nuno Mendes and Ronaldo striking back after goals from Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal, before winning out on penalties. Although he played a key role in the first goal for Spain, Lamine Yamal largely struggled to get into the game, with Mendes getting the better of him in both Portugal goals.

Ronaldo clears up doubts about future

Ronaldo is currently out of contract in less than four weeks as things stand, with his deal at Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr expiring. However after the game, he told MD that he would be remaining there.

“Nothing will change. Will I stay at Al-Nassr? Yes.”

Ronaldo’s message for Lamine Yamal

The 40-year-old superstar noted that while he had plenty of room to improve, that the media should ease off the teenager.

“He’s going to win many titles, both collective and individual. He’s only 17 years old… I repeat: he’s a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He’s a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that’s what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times.”

Kind words for Luis de la Fuente too

Ronaldo also went out to bat for Spain manager Luis de la Fuente too, who was criticised after his side lost control of the game in the second half.

“Your coach is a phenomenon. He knows better than I do – I’m not a coach – what the team needs. He’s already won several titles with Spain. What else do you want me to tell you? If the coach made the decision, it was because he thought it was the best thing to improve his team.”

It was a sobering evening for the Spain side, who had won their last two competitions in a row. They will now go into World Cup preparation mode for the next year, and de la Fuente will be tasked with solving doubts about the configuration of his midfield, and the right-back and centre-forward positions.