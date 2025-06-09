Barcelona set date for arrival of first summer signing

Barcelona are in the process of arranging their first signing of the summer, which is set to be Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old has a €25m release clause that the Blaugrana are expected to activate imminently.

To the surprise of many, Barcelona began moving for Garcia three weeks ago, despite his allegiances to bitter city rivals Espanyol. Not only that, they had to compete with significant interest from Premier League giants such as Newcastle United and Manchester City, while Real Madrid also made an approach.

In addition to the obstacles to signing Garcia, it means a major rift with captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was set to be number one next season. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has maintained that he has no plans to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona planning Joan Garcia arrival

After getting the green light from Garcia on a move last week, Barcelona have been making arrangements for his arrival. Espanyol have made it clear they will not negotiate his release clause, so Barcelona must deposit the entire €25m at the La Liga offices to sign him. Sport say that this will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday morning, and the announcement will come on Wednesday.

Joan Garcia presentation after holiday

The presentation will then take place a number of days afterwards, with Garcia currently on holiday. Manager Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco reportedly agreed it was time for a changing of the guard in goal, with Garcia to come in as number one ahead of ter Stegen.

Marc-André ter Stegen is back in Barcelona following a flight back from Germany. A meeting between him and the sports area is imminent. Ter Stegen remains furious. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 9, 2025

Character concerns emerging over ter Stegen

With ter Stegen adamant that he is staying, and Barcelona clearly keen to move ter Stegen on, several stories have emerged about potential character concerns with the German veteran. It is not the first time that similar stories have emerged about a Barcelona star whom the club are looking to move on.