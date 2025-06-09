Barcelona have delayed their search for a number nine until next season, with Robert Lewandowski set to lead their line for another year, the final one he is contracted for. However President Joan Laporta has already started thinking about the post-Lewandowski era at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski was Barcelona’s top scorer last season, scoring 42 goals and giving three assists in his 52 appearances, including some crucial strikes in El Clasico against Real Madrid. Turning 37 in August though, it is no surprise that Barcelona are thinking about who will play through the middle after him.

Julian Alvarez to Barcelona talk

Initially when Joan Laporta returned to the Barcelona presidency, it was always noted that Erling Haaland would be the top target, but after that moved out of their financial reach, Lewandowski was brought in. More recently, Alexander Isak has been cited as the striker that most interests the recruitment at Barcelona.

However in recent weeks, there have been a number of links between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. His agent has supposedly held meetings with several major clubs, but it was made known that an offer that would most attract him was Barcelona. Talk that was fueled by his agent too.

Laporta admires Alvarez

Alvarez arrived at Atletico Madrid for €75m (plus €15m in variables) last summer, and by the midway point this season, it became clear he was the star name in their line-up. According to Cadena SER, after watching him four times in person, Laporta has changed his tune from talking about AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as a dream signing, to discussing Alvarez. Any move would occur next summer, despite Atletico’s constant assertions that Alvarez is going nowhere.

Alvarez’s debut season at Atletico

The 25-year-old forward was a constant for Diego Simeone this season, leading the line alongside one of Antoine Griezmann or Alexander Sorloth. In his 54 apearances, Alvarez scored 29 goals and gave seven assists this season, just nine less than Lewandowski in a far less prolific team.