Al-Nassr prepared to pay €85m for Barcelona target

Barcelona want to sign a new left winger this summer, but the chances of landing their top target are very slim. And recent developments would suggest that a deal is now even more unlikely.

It’s no secret that Barcelona sporting director Deco wants to sign Luis Diaz. The Liverpool man is the player most desired by the man in charge of the Catalans’ transfers, and in recent weeks, this interest has been acted on.

A formal approach was made to Liverpool last week, but it was turned down. The Premier League champions do not wish to sell the 28-year-old, who scored 17 times during the 2024-25 season.

Al-Nassr planning to blow Barcelona away with Diaz offer

This snub does not appear to have deterred Barcelona, but perhaps more significantly, this is also the case for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club are also very interested in signing Diaz this summer, and according to Ben Jacobs, they are prepared to test Liverpool’s resolve with an offer worth €85m.

Barcelona would have no chance of matching this amount given their financial struggles, so it would appear that Al-Nassr have a free shot of signing Diaz if Liverpool become more open to negotiations.

Understand Rafael Leao is a concrete target for Al-Nassr this summer. Milan could consider a sale for €80m+. Unclear if Leao open to Saudi, but he's on Al-Nassr's list alongside Luis Diaz. #LFC already told Barcelona they don't wish to sell, but Nassr prepared to offer… pic.twitter.com/RoAckjyPON — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 9, 2025

However, there could be some hope for Deco and Barcelona. Rafael Leao, who is well-liked by Joan Laporta, is also attracting interest from Al-Nassr, and if they were to prioritise a move for the Portugal international, it would mean that competition for Diaz would be out of the way.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Diaz plays out during the summer transfer window. Barcelona want him, but if Liverpool fail to relax their stance, the chances of him making the move to Catalonia would be very slim. And at this stage, there are no signs of a deal being a realistic possibility.