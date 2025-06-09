Atletico Madrid establish price for Theo Hernandez pursuit

Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign a new left-back this summer, and they have set their sights on a familiar face: Theo Hernandez. The France international came through the ranks at Los Colchoneros before a controversial move to Real Madrid in 2017, before later joining current club Milan.

But eight years on from leaving, Hernandez could be back in Atleti colours. It has already been decided that he will leave this summer due to his contract expiring in a year’s time, as Milan want to cash in. But unfortunately for the Rossoneri, they could end up raking in less than expected.

In recent weeks, Al Hilal offered €34m for Hernandez, which Milan have been prepared to accept. But for now, the 27-year-old is not entertaining the proposal from Saudi Arabia as he is waiting to see how things develop with Atleti.

Atletico Madrid unwilling to exceed €15m offer to Milan

And the problem for Milan is that Atleti are offering way less than Al Hilal. As per Diario AS, Atleti are only prepared to fork out €15m for Hernandez, which they feel is a fair valuation given that he can be picked up for free in 12 months’ time.

Atleti may up their offer in the coming weeks, but for that to happen, they would need to sell. Given that they are already planning big-money moves for Cristian Romero and Alex Baena, they cannot afford to spend as much as they did in 2024 without bringing in significant funds.

There is no doubt that Hernandez would be an excellent signing for Atleti, so it is no surprise that they are very interested. But the clock could be ticking with this one, as there is every chance that Al Hilal manage to convince the player before Milan budge on their asking price.