Alvaro Morata admits Spain retirement decision after penalty miss

Spain national team captain Alvaro Morata has admitted he faces a huge call over his future with La Roja in 2025.

Luis de la Fuente again opted to start him on the bench in Spain’s UEFA Nations League final defeat to Portugal.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in Morata’s absence before De la Fuente brought him on for the Basque striker in extra time.

De la Fuente’s call was motivated by having Morata on the field if the game went to penalties which was how it turned out in Munich.

Morata’s spot kick was saved by Diogo Costa – in the only miss at the Allianz Arena – as Spain’s Nations League defence ended.

De la Fuente backs Morata as Spain captain

After taking the senior job in February 2023, De la Fuente immediately installed Morata as captain, and he led the team to glory in the UEFA Euro 2024 final over England.

His lack of recent prominence is not an issue for the manager who is confident over his experienced frontman.

“He’s a leader and especially important for us, regardless of whether he plays more or less. He’s the best leader,” as per quotes from Marca.

“He has lots of football left in him and will have some very important moments with us. He contributes a lot behind the scenes, away from the spotlight. I attach great importance to that.”

De la Fuente reiterated that message after Morata’s miss but the striker admitted he could step away from the national team in future.

Is Morata retiring from Spain duty?

Morata spoke candidly about what could happen next in his international career ahead of two 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the horizon in September.

“I feel bad for my teammates, but it’s part of life. I thank the coach for his words. The penalty? I didn’t take it well, I could have done better, but there’s nothing I can do now,” as per Diario AS.

“Retirement from the national team? It’s possible, I won’t be back in September.”