Real Madrid planning final attempt to take player away from Arsenal

Real Madrid will make at least four signings this summer, but if they get their way, a fifth could be on the agenda. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they will soon joined by Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono – and the last possible arrival could end up being Martin Zubimendi.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have taken a strong interest in Zubimendi, who they see as being the ideal player to improve their midfield ahead of Xabi Alonso’s first season as head coach. But despite this, the Real Sociedad man is expected to make the move to Arsenal this summer, having agreed personal terms with the Premier League side.

Despite this, a deal is not expected to be finalised until July, and this delay gives Real Madrid a window of opportunity – and it is one they want to exploit.

Real Madrid planning final Martin Zubimendi approach

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid have decided to make one final attempt to sign Zubimendi. The Spain international is the only midfielder that Alonso wants, which is why the decision has been made to go for him.

According to the report, Zubimendi would prefer to stay in Spain, so Real Madrid have confidence that they can hijack Arsenal’s bid to sign him. But the club is not currently prepared to activate the €60m release clause in the 26-year-old’s La Real contract, which is why another way will be explored.

Plan remains not to pay Real Sociedad asking price

Real Madrid intend to offer La Real the chance to sign one or two of their players on a cost-free loan in exchange for paying a reduced fee. But if this is not accepted, they will need to make a final decision on whether to pay the €60m, knowing that Arsenal have already signalled their intention to do so.

It is also noted that Zubimendi would also need to accept a reduced salary to the one he is set to earn at Arsenal, and this could be another thing that works against Real Madrid. But for now, they are optimistic.